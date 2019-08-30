Are you looking to improve your core, strengthen your body, work on posture and balance, or focus on relaxing your mind and body with Pilates or yoga? Vital Moves offers a variety of group fitness classes to address every aspect of your own individual needs; additionally, a team of certified Personal Trainers are on staff to devise an individualized fitness program, suited to your personal needs.
One of the many qualified trainers is Jacqueline Brehm, who has spent nearly twenty years working with Vital Moves, teaching a variety of Interval Training, Pilates and Yoga classes. Jacqueline believes in integrating cardio, strength and flexibility into all of her programs while providing a safe, sound and well-balanced program for all ages and fitness levels. Recently, Jacqueline and Janis Bottai, owner/director of Vital Moves, completed a comprehensive program on Functional Aging in Adults, and they presented three Joint Health workshops on shoulders, hips, and knees in the HOA#1 Fitness Center, all of which sold out immediately and had rave reviews. As a Personal Trainer and Group Fitness Instructor, Jacqueline's focus is on "helping to improve the quality of life for my clients through physical fitness is what gives me the most joy and inspiration. To quote Dr. Kenneth Cooper, "We do not stop exercising because we grow old-we grow old because we stop exercising." She is happiest when she is able to share her passion and expertise with others, while creating a sense of accomplishment and desire for her clients to reach their full potential.
Visit the HOA#1 Fitness Center and check out the variety of classes, which are offered six days a week. The month of July featured a Health and Wellness Challenge that several SaddleBrooke residents, on many different fitness levels, participated in. The primary goal for this challenge was to introduce and incorporate basic fitness activities into their daily routine, with the end result not only improving their health but having fun and gaining self satisfaction while accomplishing them. Because of the success of this event, more Challenges are in the works.
What else is new, exciting and different at Vital Moves? Dance Parties give participants the opportunity to move and exercise to the music of the 50's, 60's, 70's, and 80's; these parties are always well attended and just plain fun. Cardio Drumming is fast becoming very popular activity, and very much sought after because of the energy exerted by hitting giant balls with drumsticks, while moving to music. Periodically, there is a showcase of classes offered during "Demo Days," where participants get a free sampling of all that Vital Moves offers.
Contact Janis Bottai, owner and director of Vital Moves, by stopping in at the HOA#1 Fitness Center, call Janis at (520)850-4089, or contact her at vitalmoves25@gmail.com
For additional information, visit their website, vitalmoves.net "Enjoy the process!"