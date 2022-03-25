Health Night Out – April 25, 7:00 p.m.
In April, Health Night Out will feature Janis Bottai, owner of Vital Moves. Janis is a Functional Aging Specialist and Trainer who served as the fitness coordinator of the HOA-1 fitness center from 1993 to 1996. Over the years of working with clients, Janis has continued to study the effect of aging on the body, its movement patterns, balance and how that impacts the choices of exercise.
The recent pandemic presented a new challenge to fitness. According to Janis, many people concentrated on walking, biking, hiking or playing a sport, but gave up the conditioning, strength training, core exercises and flexibility training that are necessary to keep the body functionally strong. Some people experienced negative physical effects from basic inactivity.
Janis will discuss how to assess your physical body as well as changes in medications, health and weight. After a sedentary period, unused muscles may cramp and tear and your body may feel more pain than in the past, so start slowly. See a doctor about unrelenting inflammation or muscle tears. If you have been sedentary for an extended period, do not expect to start at your previous levels of activity.
Janis will challenge us to become our own best selves with just a little extra effort in whatever the selected activity. Her presentation will outline the factors that contribute to falls, and she will present exercises, drills and strategies that can help individuals be strong, walk steadily, live well and remain independent.
Dress Comfortably. Janis believes in the power of movement. There will be an opportunity for audience involvement … all voluntary, of course.
Health Night Out is a free educational presentation that is brought to you by SaddleBrooke Health and Wellness. It offers a unique opportunity every month to learn from highly skilled local health providers about a wide variety of health issues.
The MountainView Bar & Grill will be open for dinner so enjoy a meal (healthy, of course) and join the group in the ballroom.