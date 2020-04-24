Please mark your calendars— Health Night Out will be Monday, May 18 at 7 p.m.
In May, Health Night Out will feature its regularly scheduled speaker provided that MountainView is open for meetings at that time. Janis Bottai, owner of Vital Moves is a Functional Aging Specialist who served as the fitness coordinator of the HOA-1 fitness center from 1993 to 1996. Over the years of working with clients, Janis has continued to study the effect of aging on the body, its movement patterns, balance and how that impacts the choices of exercise.
Facts on Falls:
- One out of every three seniors will suffer a fall this year.
- 2.5 million senior adults will be treated in emergency rooms for injuries caused by falls.
- Falls are the most common cause of traumatic brain injury and they account for 95 percent of hip fractures.
Janis will challenge us to become our own best selves with just a little extra effort in whatever the selected activity. Her presentation will outline the factors that contribute to falls, and she will present exercises, drills and strategies that can help individuals be strong, walk steadily, live well and remain independent.
Dress Comfortably. Janis believes in the power of movement. There will be an opportunity for audience involvement … all voluntary, of course.
If MountainView is open for large meetings, we hope to see everyone healthy and ready to improve their physical fitness with a caring expert.
Health Night Out is a free educational presentation that is brought to you by SaddleBrooke Health and Wellness. It offers a unique opportunity every month to learn from highly skilled local health providers about a wide variety of health issues.