The ballroom is not available at our regular “First Friday” meeting time in March. Since we will not be able to have a program this month, we thought we’d share a little wellness wisdom.

What if you could extend your life and improve your health by doing one thing for 10-minutes a day? Could you find 10-minutes to do it? Every day?

According to a study published in the JAMA Internal Medicine in 2022, if most people just added 10-minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity each and every day, annual deaths would decrease by 110,000! Increases in daily minutes of moderate to vigorous activity means further decreases in annual deaths. Highly recommended is a 10-minute daily walk between waking and breakfast. If you have not been getting regular exercise, 10-minutes a day is a GREAT place to start!

The benefits of short term exercise have been demonstrated in a number of studies. They include:

Improvements in heart function as well as in circulation

Lower levels of blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, as well as insulin

Reduced inflammation, which plagues most seniors

Improvements in mobility

Reduced joint pain

A lower risk of death

Furthermore, if you start you day with 10-minutes of activity, you have the added benefit of setting your circadian rhythm! This is so helpful in getting a good night’s sleep. So, if you have sleep issues, you may want to get out and get moving first thing in the morning!

“Our bodies are not supposed to be sedentary,” says Tim Bisantz, program coordinator for “Live for Life”, a Duke University staff wellness program. “Walking increases your quality of life, heart and lung fitness and there are proven studies that it reduces the risk of heart disease and stroke. It manages different conditions, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol. It helps ease joint and muscular pain, and even blood sugar levels; it improves your balance. overall, it’s just a good quality of life activity.”

Remember Our Other Classes

“Meditation” Complimentary

Each Friday at the Agate Room of the MountainView Arts and Crafts Complex. 8:30 a.m. — Instruction for new attendees 9 .a.m. — Meditation

New class members can register at reikinaturalhealingus@gmail.com.

Introduction to Essential Oils — Complimentary

Wednesday, March 1 at 1 p.m. at the home of Barbara Barr.

Register via email to winsbaz@gmail.com for information and directions.

The Science Behind CBD — Complimentary

Wednesday, March 8 at 1 p.m. at the home of Barbara Barr.

Register via email to winsbaz@gmail.com for information and directions.

Reiki First Degree

An introduction to the history and fundamentals of this healing energy.

Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8 at the home of Patti Gould.

For more information or to register, send an email to reikinaturalhealingus@gmail.com.

To learn more about our classes and get the latest updates by email, reach out to winsbaz@gmail.com to get on our email distribution list. You can also email Barbara Barr or Patti Gould at winsbaz@gmail.com or call (520) 339-7400.