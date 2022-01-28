Common New-Year Resolutions are: eat healthier; exercise more, and spend less! To make them come true use specific, measurable, attainable, relevant time bound (SMART) baby steps. To eat healthier decide a "baby step” of what and how much you will change your menu and the times of the day scheduled to eat and NOT EAT!
To exercise more set a “baby step” time goal of a specific exercise and again connect it to an ongoing activity, that you enjoy. List it on you calendar so it makes it a conscious decision to skip it when needed.
To spend less make a “baby step” to wait over night before making an impulse purchase, make a reminder in your wallet or on your calendar. Set goals in small (baby step) incremental sets and your brain will know that you are on track and help you.
The attached photos were creates in Microsoft's PowerPoint to give you an easy start on fitness goals.
Our class is Tuesday and Thursday from 1:30 p.m. HOA-1 A/C #3 two days a week which are really not enough, the members would benefit greatly participating in two more sessions a week. Exercise with the medication for Parkinson’s is the most effective way to delay the progression of the disease; and helps with a better quality of life!
- Visit silversneakers.com to check if you have that coverage in your health policy, or you can call the number on the back of your insurance card. It is not provided by Medicare.
- Go to uhcrenewactive.com/home for AARP United Healthcare and other Insurance plans!
- Check out silverandfit.com/ for Blue Cross and other Insurance plans
Vice President is Hans Von Michaelis who can be reached at (303) 549-4480. The club member annual dues are $10.
We are listed in HOA-1 under exercise and support; we have quarterly support and educational meetings on the third Thursday of the month from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the HOA-1 Art and Craft center room 3. FREE ASSESSMENTS! Next to the Gift shop. All are welcome! Now a Health & Wellness Coach W54776 (pmdalliance.org) for Parkinson’s info and support.
BIG/PWR! Certified Trainer Vera Shury can be reached by phone at (520) 275-8755 or via email at vera@libertyscience.com.