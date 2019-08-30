Real people, real stories, real support
Free Conference on Caregiving
FHAN, Faith Health Alliance North sponsors a free annual conference addressing issues of health and aging. This year’s conference focuses on the caregiver.
It will be held on October 16th, 2019 from 1 pm to 3:30 pm at Vista De La Montana 3001 E Miravista Ln, Catalina, AZ
Caregiving can be challenging, demanding and unrelenting, but for the right person, with the proper support system, it can also be a rewarding experience.
Caregiving roles take on countless shapes and forms. They assist older adults, the ill, and disabled friends and family members. Caregivers help every day in small and big tasks, handling daily activities such as bathing, managing medications or preparing meals.
While some people with disabilities and older adults receive care from paid professional caregivers, most family caregivers providing intensive levels of care for a loved one do not get consistent help from family and friends.
Perhaps the best way to know what you can expect as a family caregiver is to talk to other caregivers who have been through the experience as they share their collective wisdom of what has worked for them and what has not.
The conference offers an opportunity to listen as other caregivers share their stories. There will be an opportunity to learn about community resources available and for you can find the support you need as a caregiver.
Register by calling 928-351-7545 or email at FHANworkshops@gmail.com