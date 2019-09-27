FOCUS ON FINANCES is our subject matter this month and what every caregiver should know about money presented by our treasurer, Roma Robson who has expertise in this area. She will be discussing the various aspects of how money plays an important part in the choices caregivers and families face in financial planning for their loved ones affected by a neurological disorder.
Please come and join us for practical guidance on how you can stay the course when it comes to the emotional discussions about money.
WHEN: Friday, October 18, 2019
WHERE: The Preserve Club House, Room #2.
TIME: 10:00 a.m.–1 p.m.
RESERVATIONS: Please contact Marilyn Sellers at 818-0965 or wwsellers@wbhsi.net to let her know if you are attending. At the beginning of the meeting we will take a head count for those who wish to stay for lunch and further conversation. For other questions, call Esta Goldstein at 825-1181.