Now that your vaccines— COVID, Flu, Pneumonia, etc.— are current, don't just sit on your laurels. Help your immune system keep you well by using specific diet and supplementation strategies, staying active, making sleep a priority, and maintaining strong social connections.
Diet and Supplementation Strategies
- Strive for five servings of low-carb veggies daily. For most vegetables, a serving is equal to a half-cup, and for leafy greens and chunky vegetables, one cup is a serving. The more vegetables you can consume in a day, the greater the support for the immune system. Vegetables are nutrient-dense and contain various anti-viral chemicals and an abundance of antioxidants that ward off infection and support the battle against invaders.
- If you choose to drink alcohol, do so in moderation: no more than one serving of alcohol daily: 5 ounces of wine, 1 ½ ounce spirits, or 12 ounces of beer. The nutrient density of alcoholic drinks is zero. In addition, excess alcohol impairs the immune system.
- Keep added sugars to a minimum. Once you meet your nutrient needs with whole foods, you don't usually have space for many calories from added sugar in your calorie budget. Examine your diet for sources of added sugar (processed foods, candy, sweetened beverages, and desserts) and work to keep the total grams of added sugar to under 20 (that's 100 calories).
- Focus on fiber instead of calories. Seventy-five percent of the body's immune tissue is located in the gut, and fiber feeds the bacterial colonies in your gut, maintaining healthy gut tissue. Vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, beans, and whole grains all provide the fiber that can keep you full and keep your gut bacteria fed.
- Improve your overall diet quality. Examine the ingredient lists of ready-to-use foods you purchase. If the products contain ingredients not available in the market, don't make them part of your regular food pattern. If the ingredients are an alluring combination of carbohydrates, salt, and sugar, you will have a difficult time saying "when." Generally, these ultra-processed foods are not nutrient-dense, so they do little to support your immune system.
- Supplement short-fall nutrients. While you can fulfill most of your nutrition needs by consuming a wide variety of foods, there are a few nutrients you should consider supplementing. Vitamin C is one of those, and I recommend taking a 250 mg. supplement twice daily. Vitamin D is another nutrient that is vital for a robust immune system. For this supplement, purchase vitamin D3 that provides 50 mcg per dose and take it with your largest meal of the day to ensure that you have the necessary fat to enhance absorption.
Be Physically Activity
You receive numerous health benefits from aerobic activity. Research shows that 20 to 40 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per day is adequate for positive immune system support. Each session of moderate aerobic exercise mobilizes millions of immune cells.
Sleep Soundly
Sleep deprivation may decrease the production of protective immune system proteins called cytokines. Studies suggest that you are more likely to get sick after being exposed to a virus if you don't get quality sleep or enough sleep. Lack of sleep can also affect how fast you recover if you get sick.
According to the CDD, sleep loss also impacts the effectiveness of vaccinations. Restricting sleep to four hours per night for six days, followed by sleep for 12-hours per night for seven-days, resulted in a greater than 50 percent decrease in the production of antibodies to influenza vaccination, in comparison with subjects who had regular sleep hours.
Stay Socially Connected
The newest research findings highlight the value of good friends; just a few close friends can help you feel connected and stay strong. Social ties may indirectly strengthen immunity because friends— at least health-minded friends— can encourage good health behaviors such as exercising and eating well. Good friends also help buffer the stress of adverse events, and chronic stress can negatively affect the immune system.
Nancy Teeter is a Registered Dietitian and a SaddleBrooke resident. Though she is mostly retired, she is passionate about sharing her nutrition knowledge with others. This article should not replace advice from your medical provider.