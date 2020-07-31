The great thing about this method of cooking salmon is that the skin sticks to the foil, and your grill remains clean.
Yield: 2 servings
Ingredients
- 2 skin-on salmon filets (5-ounces each) – See note
- Kosher salt to taste
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 2 Tablespoons real mayonnaise
- 2 Tablespoons stone-ground mustard
- 2 teaspoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
Directions
- Preheat the gas grill.
- Pull out a 9 to 10-inch piece of standard aluminum foil. Cut in half crosswise so you end up with two 9 by 6-inch pieces. Set aside.
- Place salmon skin-side down on a plate. Lightly season with salt and pepper.
- In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise, mustard, and lemon juice.
- Spoon and spread mixture over each salmon filet, leaving a ¼-inch margin. Any leftover sauce can be saved for another use.
- Carry the plate of fish and the two prepared pieces of foil out to the grill. Open the lid and place each piece of foil directly on the grate. Carefully place one piece of prepared salmon on each piece of foil.
- Close the lid and cook 8 to 10 minutes. The salmon is done when the fish is opaque in the center.
- Using a large spatula, transfer the salmon and foil to a sheet pan.
- Slip a spatula between the flesh and the skin. Place each salmon filet on a plate.
Note:
You can also use one 10 to 12-ounce salmon filet. Omit the step of cutting the foil in half. After cooking, you can halve the filet before removing each piece from the foil.