On Friday, March 4, Dr. Mark McMahon will speak at the DesertView Theater at 1 pm. Please note this important change in venues! Have you wanted to save money on dental procedures, but didn’t know where to turn? Have you heard about dentistry in Mexico, but didn’t know how to start? Have you wondered about going over the border for dental work, but had a lot of unanswered questions? Have you worried about crossing the border during the pandemic? The next speaker for SaddleBrooke’s Wellness Integration Network may have the answers you are looking for.
Dr. McMahon is a second-generation Tucson dentist, who will answer all of your questions about dentistry in Mexico. For over six-years Dr. Mahon has introduced not only Tucsonans, and Arizonans, but people from all over the US and Canada to quality dental care at affordable prices. So, if you are wanting to learn more about dentistry in Mexico, this will provide you will helpful information.
SaddleBrooke’s Wellness Integration Network connects SaddleBrooke residents with knowledgeable resources to learn more about options for wellness. We meet on the first Friday of each month, usually in the Ballroom of the MountainView Clubhouse at 1 p.m. The speakers and programs are free to the community and reservations are not needed.
In addition to our “First Friday” program each month at the Ballroom, WIN also offers small group classes on a variety of topics. Our upcoming small group classes are usually held in our homes and include:
“Meditation” Complimentary and In Person
Each Wednesday at the Agate Room of the MountainView Arts and Crafts Complex
3:30 p.m. - Instruction for new attendees
4:00 p.m. - Meditation
New class members can register by emailing reikinaturalhealingus@gmail.com.
“I Didn’t Know You Could Do That!” Complimentary Wellness Tips and Tricks
Wednesday, March 9 at 1 p.m. at the home of Barbara Barr
Wednesday, March 9 at 3:30 p.m. on Zoom
“Know Your CBD” Complimentary
Tuesday, March 15 at 1 p.m. at the home of Barbara Barr
Tuesday, March 15 at 3:30 p.m. on Zoom
“Wellness Wisdom” Complementary Q & A
Your questions about wellness
Friday, March 25 at 1 p.m. at the home of Barbara Barr
Saturday, February 26 at 9 a.m. on Zoom.
“First Degree Reiki” SAVE THE DATE FOR APRIL
Friday and Saturday, April 15 and 16 at the home of Patti Gould
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
To register, email reikinaturalhealingus@gmail.com.
To learn more about our classes and get the latest updates by email, email winsbaz@gmail.com to get on our email distribution list.
The Wellness Integrated Network is open to all SaddleBrooke residents. Come join our community of learners on our wellness journey. For more information, you can also contact Barbara Barr or Patti Gould at winsbaz@gmail.com or call (520) 339-7400.