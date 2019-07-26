He had it all! He was the youngest Vice President that Raytheon had ever had, and was sitting on top of the world. And then it happened. Poor health took over and the diagnosis and prognosis were not good. He had multiple auto-immune diseases and a whole lot more. He was not expected to live.
But that was years ago and Camilo Gotay is still here. Some days are better than others as he continues his medical battles. He’s tried everything, and continues to try new advances as they become available. What keeps him going and active while he’s dealing with all the medical conditions and treatments? He will share with us the some very important attitude skills he learned from the business world.
Join us on Friday, August 2 at 10:00 am in the Sonoran Room at MountainView. Meet Camilo and learn the secrets to his success against insurmountable odds. Find out how you can claim mental victory over illness and move on.
The Wellness Integrated Network of SaddleBrooke meets the first Friday of each month at 10:00am in the Sonoran Room at the MountainView Clubhouse We provide scientifically based information on wellness and numerous avenues to better health. Our programs are complimentary to all SaddleBrooke residents. For more information, email winsbaz@gmail.com or contact Barbara Barr at 520-358-1111 or Patti Gould at 808-281-9001.