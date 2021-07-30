The 2021 Health Fair is on track for Saturday, October 23, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will be exhibitors and screeners at both the HOA-1 and MountainView Clubhouses. Free shuttles will transport people between clubhouses. As in the past, fairgoers park at the MountainView parking lot and use the shuttle to visit exhibits at SaddleBrookeOne.
Desert Life Pharmacy and Walgreen’s on First Avenue will provide immunizations including flu, pneumonia, shingles and more. Covid guidelines of the state, county and SaddleBrooke community will be respected.
Many familiar exhibitors will participate. The University of Arizona pharmacy students provide free tests including sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol. You will find the pharmacy students to be knowledgeable, conscientious and helpful. The Health Fair is pleased to welcome them back.
Dr. Sheftel and his skillful team from Healthy Skin Dermatology will once again conduct free skin cancer screenings. This life-saving service has often helped someone identify a serious problem that requires follow-up.
We expect about 50 exhibitors representing the selection of medical and health facilities available here in the area. It is an excellent time to learn more about medical providers, senior facilities, specific health issues as well as Medicare and financial services.
The Health Fair is a volunteer-driven event. It takes well over 100 people willing to donate a little time to make the fair run smoothly. Please contact Dave Mersy, Volunteer Coordinator, at djmersy@gmail.com if you are interested in volunteering.