Plans are underway for the 2022 Health Fair on Saturday, October 22, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Both SaddleBrooke One and MountainView clubhouses will be filled with exhibitors. As in recent years, parking will be at MountainView with shuttle service between the clubhouses. There will be immunizations, free skin cancer screening, informational displays and more. Mark your calendars.

If you have 90-minutes to volunteer, there are openings on several teams. One is sure to be the right fit. Volunteers work only a 90-minute shift, so they can also attend the fair. It is an easy and fun way to contribute to one of the largest volunteer-driven events here at SaddleBrooke. Teams include traffic, set-up, take-down, greeters, information, and surveys.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities, email sbhfvolunteers@gmail.com. and use Volunteer in the subject line. Volunteers will be contacted later this summer to verify the list for this year’s fair.