Due to construction at HOA-1 this fall, the 2023 Health Fair will be held at the Mountain View Clubhouse only on Saturday, October 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. -

While there will be the usual broad range of vendors, here are just a few you can expect to see and meet with:

Healthy Skin Medical and Cosmetic Dermatology Healthy Skin has been a regular participant in our Health Fair for over 25-years. As Dr. Sheftel has stated, “SaddleBrooke has been a wonderful community to work with over the last 25-years.I am deeply appreciative of the friendships and support within your community. I look forward to many more years together.” Healthy Skin has eight physicians and eight physician assistants in seven different locations, the nearest being in Oro Valley. They also have a Mohs Surgical Center experienced in the removal of skin cancer, and a Cosmetic Skin Care Department.

During the Health Fair, they will have a physician, medical assistants and someone from their cosmetic department doing cancer screenings and skin consultations. They’ll also be handing out free sun screen samples.

The Pain Institute of southern Arizona Pain from illness, injury or aging can disrupt a person’s daily activities and routines and have a major impact on their quality of life. PISA has specialized in pain management in Southern Arizona for over 20-years and has pain management specialists with training from world class institutions such as the Mayo Clinic, Stanford and Harvard. Their goal is to deliver state of the art treatments to help patients find relief from pain and return to an enjoyable quality of life. They will be providing representatives to answer questions and will offer brochures and business cards for all of their doctors from their eight Southern Arizona locations. They will also be providing note pads, pens, hot and cold gel packs, sunscreen lip balm, band aid kits and glasses cleaners.

The University of Arizona Mobile Health Unit For the first time, the Mobile Health Unit will be participating in the Health Fair and will be located just outside the MountainView Clubhouse. They will provide a wide range of services including free HIV tests, free glucose and blood pressure screenings as well as body mass index (BMI) measurements. Depending on the glucose and blood pressure results, they will also offer additional cholesterol, triglyceride and A1C testing. While the cholesterol testing will require overnight fasting and drinking plenty of water, the other tests require no fasting.

Other practitioners you can meet with will include audiology, neurology, oncology, cardiology, acupuncture, chiropractic, physical therapy and many others. Support service professionals will also be available to discuss assisted living, in-home services, hospice care, legal planning and financial planning, just to name a few. Desert Life Pharmacy will also be providing immunizations.

As you can plainly see, the Health Fair provides a smorgasbord of professionals to keep you informed and up to date about health services available in the SaddleBrooke area.