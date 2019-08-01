Health Fair 2019 will be Saturday morning, October 12, 9:00 a.m. - Noon. The Health Fair is one of the largest, volunteer-driven events in our community.
The fair has become so popular that the planning committee had been forced to turn away nearly 30 exhibitors each year. This year, the fair will be expanding in order to facilitate more exhibitors creating a need for more volunteers. There is still time to contact Dave Mersy, Volunteer Coordinator, djmersy@gmail.com.
This year the entire immunization unit by Walgreens and HealthWaves will be in the classrooms in the MountainView Clubhouse. As in the past, flu, pneumonia and pneumonia boosters will be available. HealthWaves will also do the official lab testing as in the past. If you’re monitoring your thyroid, hemoglobin A1C or prostate, visit HealthWaves. They will also do comprehensive blood count, blood tests for rheumatoid arthritis and C-reactive protein and test for allergies and more. No prescription is needed for these tests.
The popular mini-lectures by local physicians will also be held at MountainView.
The University of Arizona pharmacy students will be at SaddleBrooke One in their usual location. They offer free screenings for diabetes, cholesterol, and hypertension. These pharmaceutical students gain important real-world experience under the supervision of their professor while providing a valuable service to fairgoers.
HealthySkin Dermatology, the underwriter of the fair, will conduct free skin cancer screenings in the same location at SaddleBrooke One. Every year, someone will discover a suspicious spot or growth that requires timely follow up with their own dermatologists.
We will face the challenges of expansion to make the Health Fair not only bigger, but better. Shuttles will run between the two locations about every 10 minutes.
It’s all at Health Fair 2019. Whether you choose to volunteer or just attend, your morning will be a fun, learning experience.