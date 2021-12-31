The Health Fair Planning Committee seeks a volunteer for the important position of Vendor Coordinator. This person emails invitations to potential vendors, maintains an extensive vendor data base, collects fees from attendees and submits deposits to the treasurer.
Communication with vendors is conducted primarily by email with occasional telephone contact for follow up purposes. Proficiency in Excel and Word is a necessity. The Vendor Coordinator begins work prior to March so that all potential vendors may be emailed with a “Save the Date” reminder. I n June, invitations and application forms are emailed.
The Vendor Coordinator presents tentative lists and specialties to the planning committee monthly. There is a significant amount of ongoing detail work to maintain the list, communicate with exhibitors and with the planning committee.
This year’s Health Fair will be Saturday, October 22. All members of the committee plan to be available the day before and the day of the Health Fair. On the day of the fair, the coordinator greets vendors and reviews screener services.
The planning committee meets monthly from February until October and, while each person has a defined role, the group works as a team to provide the best possible annual Health Fair for the SaddleBrooke community. For more information, contact sbazhealthfair@gmail.com.