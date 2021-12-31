The Health Fair Planning Committee seeks a people-oriented individual to coordinate and organize over 100 volunteers who make the Health Fair run smoothly on the day of the event.
This person needs the ability to communicate well, manage the volunteer list and participate in monthly Health Fair Planning Committee meetings.
Active work for the Volunteer Coordinator begins in late spring with a review of the prior year’s roster and an email request to see who will be volunteering again. The Volunteer Coordinator also confirms team leaders for Traffic, Greeters, Information, Assist Team, Survey and Immunizations. These leaders may identify specific requests for their team which drives recruitment efforts.
This person will arrange and conduct an orientation training meeting the month prior to the Health Fair and maintains the volunteer tee shirt supply.
This year’s Health Fair will be Saturday, October 22. The planning committee meets monthly from February until October and, while each person has a defined role, the group works as a team to provide the best possible annual Health Fair for the SaddleBrooke community. For more information, contact sbazhealthfair@gmail.com.