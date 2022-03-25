The Health Fair Planning Committee seeks someone who enjoys working with people to recruit and coordinate the volunteers for the day of the Health Fair. The Volunteer Coordinator works with a group of Team Leaders who assist with assignments and training for their teams.
This person needs the ability to communicate well, manage the volunteer list and participate in monthly Health Fair Planning Committee meetings. Active work for the Volunteer Coordinator begins in late spring.
This person also arranges and conducts an orientation training meeting the month prior to the Health Fair.
This year’s Health Fair will be Saturday, October 22. The Planning Committee meets monthly from February until October and, while each person has a defined role, the group works as a team to provide the best possible annual Health Fair for the SaddleBrooke community. For more information, contact Ken Siarkiewicz sbazhealthfair@gmail.com.