The Health Fair Planning Committee seeks a volunteer to serve as the all-important position of Vendor Coordinator.
This person is the primary communicator with the vendor database. Most communication is by email. The Vendor Coordinator distributes applications to potential exhibitors, updates the database, and collects applications and fees. The Health Fair has its own email account, so the person would not need to use a personal account.
Knowledge of Excel and Word is a key skill, as this person coordinates closely with the treasurer regarding the collection and deposit of fees. There is a significant amount of ongoing detail work to maintain the list, communicate with exhibitors and with the planning committee.
The person works closely with the planning team to determine the best list of vendors to satisfy the goals of the SaddleBrooke Health Fair.
The planning committee meets monthly from February until October and, while each person has a defined role, the group works as a team to provide the best possible annual Health Fair for the SaddleBrooke community. For more information, contact sbazhealthfair@gmail.com.