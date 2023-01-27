The Health Fair Planning Committee seeks a volunteer to serve as Publicity Coordinator on the committee. This person sends monthly news releases to the SaddleBrooke newspapers and assists in informing residents about the annual Health Fair. Writing articles and submitting them to the newspapers can be done from home and takes approximately four to six-hours, monthly.

The planning committee meets monthly from February until October and, while each person has a defined role, the group works as a team to provide the best possible annual Health Fair for the SaddleBrooke community. Committee chair is available to review monthly articles and help with suggestions.

This year’s Health Fair will be held on Saturday, October 14. All members of the committee work the afternoon before and the day of the Health Fair. For more information, email keninarizona@gmail.com.