The SaddleBrooke Health Fair Planning Committee is preparing for the annual Health Fair scheduled on Saturday, October 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Because no one can predict the pandemic situation for the latter half of October, the whole process may be dismantled at a moment’s notice rather than compromise the health and well-being of our community or vendors. Organizations involved with the fair are beginning to submit their plans and procedures to ensure health safety for the event.
In the meantime, we are accepting volunteers. If you want to be on the list of volunteers, please email Dave Mersy, Volunteer Coordinator, at djmersy@gmail.com.
For the latest updates and changes in Health Fair activities, go to www.sbseniors.org.