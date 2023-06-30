The 2023 Health Fair is scheduled for Saturday, October 14, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Due to renovations at HOA-1 this fall, the Health Fair will be at HOA-2 only.

SaddleBrooke is known for its volunteer spirit and we need volunteers. It is a fun experience and the commitment is light. There is a 90-minute orientation in mid-September and, on the morning of the Health Fair, volunteers are only scheduled to work for 90 minutes. This gives volunteers time to visit the fair, get immunized, obtain free health screenings and meet with health care providers.

If you have 90-minutes to spare in October, there are openings on several teams. One is sure to fit!! If you prefer outdoor work, traffic may be the team for you. If you like to be physically active, set up or take down may be a good fit. Greeters and information teams are perfect for meeting people. If you prefer to be seated, collecting surveys may be just the job for you. Not only will you have a good time, but you even get a free Health Fair tee shirt!

To learn more about volunteer opportunities, send an email to sbhfvolunteers@gmail.com.

See you at the Health Fair!!