Save the Date for Health Night Out on Monday, April 24, at 7 p.m.—Dr. Gregory Walker, Orthopedic Surgeon—Health Night Out, DesertView Theatre, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive. Dr. Gregory Walker was so impressed by his father who was a physician that he chose the path of medicine for his life’s work. Dr. Walker selected his particular specialty because he says that at his core, he is a fixer. He aims to help people get back to their highest level of functioning.

As an orthopedic surgeon, he is experienced in trauma surgery, ankle replacement and toe fusion as well as reconstructive surgery, pain management, cartilage injuries and even bunions. As a former athlete himself, he has a special passion for sports medicine.

Ankle replacement is a rapidly growing field, and Dr. Gregory Walker is skilled in that procedure. This is a distinct opportunity to hear from a physician about this specialized procedure.

Dr. Walker earned his Medical Degree at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University in Rhode Island. He completed his Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine Residence at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and earned his Orthopedic Surgery and Foot and Ankle Fellowship from Davis/Reno Orthopedic Center, California and Nevada.

His belief about medicine is that a good doctor treats their patient as they would their own loved one and builds a relationship based on trust.

Health Night Out offers a unique opportunity to meet and learn from highly skilled local doctors and practitioners about a variety of health issues.

The location at DesertView Theatre offers comfortable seating and convenient parking. Join Health Night Out at our new location and learn about some ankle replacement surgery as well as other orthopedic procedures for the feet and ankles.