Save the Date for Monday, August 28, 7 p.m. at the DesertView Theatre. SaddleBrooke will be treated to an evening of information and fun when Barbara McClure, Executive Director of IMPACT of Southern Arizona, speaks at Health Night Out in August.

You will learn about the work of IMPACT, our local nonprofit in Catalina. During the past 12 months, over 4,500 different people received meat, produce, dairy, bakery, nonperishable pantry items, toiletries and household items through IMPACT’s food bank. That is just the beginning. The IMPACT staff and volunteers work to stabilize individuals and families (food first) with workshops, job resourcing and job training.

Many SaddleBrooke residents are volunteers at IMPACT. Others have directed people to their services. With our community in mind, Barbara will share great new safety gadgets for seniors that are inexpensive and easy to install. She’ll also bring health information for seniors complete with simple, summer recipes.

IMPACT is a real treasure. Barbara McClure has been the Executive Director since 2010 and was recently honored by the local Catalina Elks Lodge as Citizen of the Year. She has been recognized by the Oro Valley Chamber as 2018 Community Leader and served on the Golder Ranch Fire District Bond committee.

Barbara’s leadership reflects her passion for innovating new solutions to old problems, developing creative resources, connecting people with resources and advocating for those who need an added voice. She serves as Vice President of the Board of Trustees for the State’s Insurance Pool for social service providers and hosts a monthly podcast called Southern Arizona Nonprofits—the Superheroes IMPACTing Our Community.

You won’t go home empty handed. Barbara has handouts, recipes, and door prizes. Be sure to pick up a ticket when you arrive at Health Night Out. Join the fun on Monday, August 28, 7 p.m. at the DesertView Theatre.

Health Night Out is a free program offered monthly by SaddleBrooke Health & Wellness.