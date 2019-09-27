On Monday, October 28, at 7:00 p.m., SaddleBrooke Health and Wellness will feature a new treatment for back pain: artificial disc replacements. This method is relatively new in the world of neurosurgery and may offer some patients an advantage over spinal fusion.
Based on the success of other joint replacements, efforts began in Europe in the 1980’s to develop an artificial disc replacement that would preserve the natural motion of the spine and provide the patient more flexibility than a fusion.
Dr. Matthew Wilson, Western Neuro, will recommend what procedure will work best based on your current conditions and to inform which patients may benefit the most from disc replacement.
Dr. Wilson has been a neurosurgeon with Western Neuro since 2005 and is affiliated with the Carondelet network. He did not immediately pursue a career in medicine after college. He was first a soccer coach and physics teacher in Chicago, so, he has a great respect for restoring a patient to as much quality movement as possible. Dr. Wilson earned his medical degree at Tulane University College of Medicine. His internship and residency occurred at the University of Tennessee and the Semmes-Murphey Clinic in Memphis.
Since joining Western Neuro, Dr. Wilson has focused on back pain, neck pain, degenerative spine disorders, spine fractures, minimally invasive spine surgery, peripheral nerve surgery and brain tumors.
Come and learn about the exciting new development now available to address chronic back pain due to degenerative disc disease.
Please mark your calendars for Monday, October 28, at 7:00 p.m. Come to the MountainView Ballroom to hear Dr. Wilson address the emergence of artificial disc replacement. The MountainView Bar and Grill will be serving dinner so you can dine prior to the meeting and walk down the hall to the Ballroom for an educational evening.
This is another FREE event for all residents of SaddleBrooke!
Brought to you by SaddleBrooke Health & Wellness.