The volunteer spirit of SaddleBrooke is alive and well in Senior Village. Dedicated to a mission of “Neighbors Helping Neighbors,” Senior Village serves the needs of SaddleBrooke residents in many ways.

Whether members need transportation, help with home projects, social contact or short-term meal delivery, Senior Village can help. Perhaps you’re overwhelmed with organizing personal, legal and financial paperwork. The new Forms and Documents team is there. There’s even a team to help you learn about living arrangements after SaddleBrooke. It’s all about non-medical support for residents who wish to age comfortably in their homes.

Linda Hampton, the Executive Director of Senior Village, will discuss the ongoing services of Senior Village as well as the two newest programs: Moving On and Forms and Documents. The Forms and Documents team is staffed with retired financial and legal professionals to help organize the insurance, banking and financial paperwork. The Moving On team offers information on transitioning out of SaddleBrooke.

Linda Hampton has worked with non-profits in the Tucson area for nearly 35-years primarily as an event planner and conference management leader. She has been involved with the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, the Hunger Walk and the Marana Branch of the Food Bank.

Linda joined Senior Village in October 2020 and almost immediately was faced with the strategy of helping Desert Life Pharmacy vaccinate nearly 5,000 SaddleBrooke residents. The efforts of Linda and her team gave many residents relief from the pandemic anxiety. Social distancing gave way to social gatherings. Families and friends were re-united. The drive-through vaccine clinics brought hope out of confusion and fear.

Today, there are nearly 1,400 members served by 226 volunteers. Thirteen teams help meet members’ needs. Come to Health Night Out to learn more about this incredible SaddleBrooke organization. You may need services; you may want to volunteer. It’s all about neighbors helping neighbors.

SaddleBrooke Health Night Out is pleased to host Linda Hampton of Senior Village, July 25 at 7 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom. Health Night Out offers a unique opportunity to meet highly skilled local doctors and professionals available to serve SaddleBrooke residents.

The MountainView Bar & Grill is open on Monday night, so you can enjoy dinner and then join the group down the hall in the ballroom.