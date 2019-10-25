SaddleBrooke Health and Wellness is pleased to host Dr. Richard Hess and Dr. Sven Sandeen, at their Health Night Out event, on Monday, November 25, at 7 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom.
Health Night Out is a free, educational presentation for residents of SaddleBrooke and is brought to you by SaddleBrooke Health and Wellness. The event offers a unique opportunity to learn from highly skilled local doctors and practitioners about a wide variety of health issues.
Doctors like Richard Hess and Doctor Sven Sandeen, who know that plastic surgery isn’t just for people who want to look younger. It is also for medical and reconstructive uses, which they will discuss. In their practice, they do procedures on face, body, hands and arms, breast, and skin cancer—in addition to cosmetic surgery.
In Tucson, skin cancer is a main cause for plastic surgery, but there are other medical needs as well. Both Dr. Hess and Dr. Sandeen are cosmetic, plastic and reconstructive surgeons. Dr. Hess graduated Magna Cum Laude from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles with degrees in Biology and Chemistry. He then attended the University of Arizona Medical School and graduated in the top third of his class. He did his general surgical internship and residency at the Phoenix Integrated Surgical Residency program and completed his plastic surgical residency at the University of Rochester’s Strong Memorial in Rochester, New York. Dr. Hess also spent six months to further study microsurgery and facial reconstruction at Roswell Park Memorial Institute in Buffalo, New York.
Dr. Sven Sandeen attended the University of Arizona, graduating Magna cum Laude with a degree in biology, a split minor in chemistry, physics and math and an additional minor in Spanish. Dr. Sandeen was elected to Phi Beta Kappa and graduated in the top 3 percent of his class from the University of Arizona College of Medicine. He also earned election to Alpha Omega Alpha medical honorary society and performed his general surgical internship and residency at the University of Rochester in Rochester, New York.
Both doctors have special interests in cosmetic and hand surgery and advanced training in the use of lasers. Both are board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. They are Fellows of the American College of Surgeons.
For patients requiring a hospital setting, the physicians are staff members at Northwest Medical and Oro Valley Hospitals, where Dr. Sandeen is currently Section Head for Plastic Surgery. Their exceptional results are due to meticulous surgical technique, outstanding judgment and artistic and creative ability.
The MountainView Bar & Grill will offer a limited menu with healthy choices on Monday night, so you can enjoy a casual dinner and then join the group down the hall in the ballroom.