Dr. Christopher Bailey and Dr. Marco Duran, Pain Institute of Southern Arizona
Monday, October 25, 7 p.m., MountainView Ballroom
When It Won’t Stop Hurting
Chronic pain affects over 86 million people in America, and it resists many medical treatments. Pain has diverse causes. It could be arthritis, complex regional pain syndrome, and neuropathy. Back pain can be due to degenerative disc, facet joint, herniated disc, post-surgical pain, sciatica, scoliosis or stenosis. Then there is shoulder pain, neck pain, foot and ankle and knee pain.
The Pain Institute of Southern Arizona offers non-surgical, non-invasive treatments for a broad spectrum of pain management.
October’s speakers at Health Night Out, Dr. Christopher Bailey and Dr. Marco Duran, of the Pain Institute of Southern Arizona (PISA), will discuss chronic pain and strategies for treatment. Pain treatments at their clinics include medication, injections, interventional therapies such as epidurals, radio frequency ablation, spinal and peripheral nerve stimulation, vertebral decompression and more.
Dr. Bailey is an ACGME fellowship-trained specialist in Interventional Pain Medicine and a Physician Anesthesiologist who specializes in spinal cord and peripheral nerve neuromodulation, regenerative therapeutics and novel interventional approaches to chronic pain. He has been recognized as an “emerging leader” by the American Society of Anesthesiologists and currently serves as a Board Member and the Communications Chairperson of the Arizona Medical Association. Dr. Bailey attended the University of Arizona for his undergraduate studies and is a graduate of the Mayo Clinic School of Medicine. He trained in Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine at Mayo Clinic, where he served as Chief Resident and had the academic rank of Assistant Professor prior to joining the Pain Institute of Southern Arizona. He is excited to return to Southern Arizona where he was raised.
Dr. Duran is an ACGME fellowship-trained specialist in Interventional Pain Medicine on the team at PISA. He is passionate about the latest techniques and treatments in pain management, allowing patients throughout Tucson and Green Valley to return to an enjoyable quality of life.
Dr. Duran attended Texas Christian University for his undergraduate studies and is a graduate of the University of Arizona College of Medicine. He trained in internal medicine at Banner University of Arizona Medical before attending Case Western Reserve University/MetroHealth Level I Trauma Center to complete his residency in anesthesiology. Dr. Duran completed his Interventional Pain Management/Pain Medicine Fellowship at the University of Illinois Chicago Medical Center. Fluent in both English and Spanish, Dr. Duran is highly trained and skilled in all areas of pain medicine, including physical medicine, neuropathy, complex regional pain syndrome, sympathetic blockade, spinal injection techniques, spinal cord stimulation/implantation, kyphoplasty and radiofrequency ablation.
Health Night Out is a free educational presentation for residents of SaddleBrooke One and Two, and is brought to you by SaddleBrooke Health and Wellness. It offers a unique opportunity to learn from highly skilled local practitioners about a wide variety of health issues.
The MountainView Bar and Grill offers an attractive menu selection, so enjoy dinner there before you walk down the hall to attend Health Night Out in the MountainView Ballroom.
Plan to attend this informative presentation on the topic of chronic pain management on Monday, October 25, 7 p.m., MountainView Ballroom.