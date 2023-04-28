Brianne Spaeth — Desert Life Pharmacy, Monday, May 22, at 7 p.m., DesertView Theatre

Most people in SaddleBrooke know Brianne Spaeth as the owner of Desert Life Pharmacy. Thousands of residents received their COVID immunizations from Desert Life at the drive-through clinics organized by Senior Village.

The pandemic is gone, but concerns remain about which vaccines and boosters. Brianne Spaeth is a trusted and knowledgeable source of the latest recommendations about immunizations of all kinds. She will bring Health Night Out updates on immunizations and how often you need boosters. She also welcomes your questions about other pharmaceuticals, interactions and side effects.

Desert Life Pharmacy won the “Best Drug Store in Tucson” designation in 2021. Brianne also received a Congressional Award for her work with the COVID Clinics in SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch during the pandemic. In 2022, Desert Life received a Pharmacy Appreciation Award by AzPA (Arizona Pharmacy Association) and Brianne was nominated for Preceptor of the Year by the University of Arizona.

Brianne grew up in Centreville, Virginia, and fell in love with Arizona after visiting family here. She graduated from Arizona State University with bachelor’s in Biology and earned her Doctorate in Pharmacology from the University of Arizona. She serves as a preceptor for the University of Arizona, Midwestern and Creighton Universities.

SaddleBrooke Health Night Out is pleased to host Brianne Spaeth, owner of Desert Life Pharmacy, Monday, May 22, at 7 p.m. at the DesertView Theatre. Health Night Out offers a unique opportunity to meet and learn from highly skilled local doctors and practitioners about a variety of health issues.