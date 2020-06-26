Health Night Out has become a SaddleBrooke tradition. For about 23 years, medical and health professionals have driven to SaddleBrooke to give an evening presentation. For some, it is a lengthy drive. Occasionally, a doctor even arrives wearing scrubs after a late surgery.
As with so many SaddleBrooke activities, this one began with a person who saw a need and found a way to fill it. At first, people new to Arizona were faced with the challenge of finding a good medical provider. Then, as their own health needs changed, they required information about different specialties. What better way to introduce people to the Tucson medical community than with a monthly presentation?
How are speakers found? The HNO (Health Night Out) committee receives recommendations from local hospitals as well as requests from doctors. Residents are always the best source of referrals because they can vouch for their positive experiences with a practitioner. Residents often recommend a field of medicine of great interest or with exciting new technologies. SaddleBrooke Health and Wellness, which presents Health Night Out, focuses on addressing the diverse medical issues in our community and meeting resident needs and interests.
The event gives you much more time with a doctor than you might have in the office. You learn the doctor’s education and experience and hear them express their knowledge and philosophy of treating patients. Doctors always patiently address audience questions and remain after the presentation to discuss individual issues.
Over the years, Health Night Out has grown from a relatively small group to a group that often fills the MountainView ballroom. For the first time in its history, this popular event has been silenced temporarily by the COVID-19 virus. Current plans are to resume the activity in August based on MountainView’s reopening guidelines.
Both SaddleBrooke newspapers will offer updated information and the website, sbseniors.org, can make same-day changes so that site will carry the very latest schedule for Health Night Out.
Health Night Out is an entirely free, volunteer-driven event offered to provide the residents of SaddleBrooke with information on medical practitioners and techniques.