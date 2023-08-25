Save the Date to hear speaker Dr. Shane Svoboda, Colorectal and General Surgeon on Monday, September 25 in the Desert View Theatre at 7 p.m.

Dr. Shane Svoboda always knew he wanted to be a doctor. He was fascinated by the science of human anatomy and physiology and he was driven by a desire to help people. Medicine offered the perfect combination.

In the field of colorectal conditions, his practice includes the spectrum of issues: inflammatory bowel disease such as Crohn’s and Ulcerative Colitis, rectal prolapse, anal fissures, hemorrhoids, fistulas and colorectal cancer. He also is skilled in ostomy care.

Dr. Svoboda specializes in minimally invasive and robotic surgery and believes in multidisciplinary care, collaborating with other specialists while preventing and treating illness in patients.

His medical education began in St. George’s University, Grenada, West Indies. He completed general surgical residencies at Sinai Hospital of Baltimore and Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. Then, he earned his Colon and Rectal Surgery Fellowship at the University of Buffalo in Buffalo, New York. His surgical Research Fellowship was done at Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore.

Dr. Svoboda’s patients appreciate his kindness, gentleness, and timeliness as well as his understanding of those things that are important to them.

Learn more about the risk factors, diagnosis, prevention and treatment of these widespread issues at Health Night Out with Dr. Shane Svoboda on Monday, September 25 in the DesertView Theatre at 7 p.m.