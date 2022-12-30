When people first move to Tucson, the desert air can seem to magically cure all respiratory problems. That’s before we learn about Valley Fever and more desert allergies. Often, the complex respiratory issues that we brought with us still require sophisticated medical care. So begins the search for a skillful pulmonologist.

Health Night Out features one of the most recent additions to Northwest Healthcare, Dr. Abhinav “Ab” Mittal. Not only is he an internist who treats diseases of lungs and airways, he is an Interventional Pulmonologist and Critical Care Physician.

Interventional Pulmonology is a new subspecialty that harnesses technology to expand options for people living with lung disease.

Dr. Mittal says that many of his patients need out-of-the-box thinking. He uses minimally-invasive techniques like incisionless bronchoscopic lung volume reduction, bronchial thermoplasty and robotic bronchoscopy. These can be very effective for patients with COPD, asthma, and cancer.

As the first doctor in his family, Dr. Mittal remembers how it feels to be the patient. Therefore, he makes it a priority to connect with people and listen with respect.

Dr. Mittal completed his Medical Degree, Internal Medicine Residency and Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine Fellowship at the West Virginia University School of Medicine. He did his Interventional Pulmonary Fellowship at Harvard Medical School; Beth Israel-Deaconess Medical Center/Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Health Night Out is pleased to host Dr. Ab Mittal on Monday, January 23, at 7 p.m. in the DesertView Theater, at its new location.