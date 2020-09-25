Who has a healthy immune system? How do you know? During these times, while we are all very concerned about our health, it is critical to know how to support our immune system. On Friday, October 2, the Wellness Integrated Network (WIN) will be presenting a program on building a strong immune system at 10 a.m. on Zoom.
How much do you know about supporting a healthy immune system? Most people know that vitamin C is important for the immune system, but do they know why? And what about the importance of other vitamins? Just like the rest of our body, the immune system requires optimal nutrition to function at its best. In this class, we'll discuss how to keep your immune system fed with proper nutrition to ensure that your body is ready to handle whatever comes its way.
Nutrition expert and coach, Kim Tzintzun, will be presenting this program. Kim was one of our most popular speakers last year and is an amazing speaker. Kimberly graduated from The University of Arizona with a Bachelor of Science in Nutritional Sciences. She has co-authored and published peer-reviewed articles to provide her community with a better understanding of health-related topics. Kimberly’s passion is to educate the community on health and wellness, and to support them in making healthy, positive lifestyle changes for themselves and their families.
Zoom classes are by invitation. In order to attend Zoom classes, meetings and events, you need to have the Zoom software on your computer, tablet or phone. You can download the Zoom app from zoom.us. To receive an invitation to any one of our Zoom classes, email your name and the class you want to take to winsbaz@gmail.com.
While the MountainView Clubhouse is closed for meetings, the Wellness Integrated Network will continue to support you. During this unprecedented time, wellness and healthy lifestyle strategies are more important than ever. We will continue to offer wellness support in the following ways:
- Facebook: Our Facebook pages is chocked full with humor (laughter is the best medicine), articles, and wellness information. Be sure to like our page! Visit https://www.facebook.com/win.sbaz.
- Newsletters: Our newsletters feature wellness articles and updates on WIN classes, seminars, and events. To sign up for our email distribution list, send your name and email address to winsbaz@gmail.com.
- Zoom: We will offer classes, meetings, and other events through Zoom. If you are not currently using Zoom, you will need to download the app from zoom.us first. Zoom meetings are by invitation only. To receive an invitation to a zoom class, email your name and which class you want to winsbaz@gmail.com.
Until we can return to classes at the clubhouse, we hope to see you on Zoom or connect with you through Facebook or our email distribution list. Take care of yourself and take care of each other!