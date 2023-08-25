It is estimated that in 2018, 1.6 million Americans spent $500 or more on skin care products. That’s over $800 million spent to try to improve the exterior skin appearance. Everyone wants to look younger than they really are. The truth is our exterior skin appearance is a direct reflection of what’s happening internally. One of the first signs I look for when I sit down with a new patient is the health of their skin. I also look at the patient’s hair and nail quality as well as the appearance of their tongue. There is so much I learn about a patient just by looking. As a functional alternative practitioner, these are the key pieces of the puzzle I look at which assist me to the real root cause of the patient’s health concerns.

Let’s look at some of the common external signs that may indicate underlying internal issues.

Dry skin, cracked or brittle nails, hair falling out or loss of the outside 1/3 of the eyebrows may indicate an underlying thyroid condition. Some of these signs can also occur with iron deficiency anemia, vitamin B12 deficiency or poor protein consumption or digestion.

The classic butterfly-shaped rash that appears over the bridge of the nose and into both cheeks is the sign of autoimmune Lupus. The other common types of autoimmune diseases are Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) and Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis. Recent studies have shown that chronic bowel dysfunction and inflammation is the root cause of the autoimmune response. Dietary recommendations for these conditions usually involve avoiding inflammatory foods such as grains, dairy, eggs and nightshades. This is a good starting point for some but simply avoiding these foods doesn’t really take care of the long-standing problem. There are usually other key digestive issues that need to be addressed.

Itchy skin patches can sometimes indicate an underlying candida or yeast overgrowth internally. This can also be a chronic problem brought on by overuse of antibiotic therapy, even if administered years ago, long term stress and/or excessive carbohydrate consumption.

These are just a few examples of some of the most common causes of skin problems. However, the real concern comes with the long-term use of seemingly harmless face creams that advertise Anti-aging or Wrinkle Free. These types of skin treatments often have harmful chemicals and hormones (estrogens) that are not labeled but can be very harmful to your health. There is a great resource for information about your skin products and their rating called The Environmental Working Group. For more information, visit

Look for the Skin Deep section on the site to find the rating of over 80,000 care products.

One of the most effective tools at Oro Valley Health and Wellness Chirpractic & Nutrition for skin care in our office is our 21 Day Purification Cleanse which is designed to remove toxins that affect skin quality. One of the natural benefits is clearer, brighter, healthier skin.

Here at Oro Valley Health & Wellness Chiropractic and Nutrition we help those struggling with all the above issues and also assist anyone those looking for alternative, natural approach to balancing your body.chemistry.

Here’s to your healthy skin this year!