Hearing loss is common in SaddleBrooke due to past life experiences and age. The current technology has come a long way since the days on making sound louder. Hearing aids now work in conjunction with smart phones, TVs, and computers. T here are other assistive listening devices that are becoming more common. This presentation will discuss the reasons why hearing loss should not be ignored, what the current technology includes, and some tips on making those aids work better.

You may have seen ads talking about hearing aids now being sold “over the counter” without the need for a professional to prescribe them, after audiology tests. The speaker will also discuss the pros and cons of the new hearing aid availability.

What’s coming the future? Gains in technology are being made rapidly. It seems like every five years hearing assistive hearing devices become much, much better. Let’s look at what is coming.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

This presentation is being sponsored by the SaddleBrooke Computer & Technology Club. Our speaker will be Amanda Kester, Doctor of Audiology, Sonoran Ear, Nose, Throat, and Audiology.

Join us on Monday, March 20, at 1 p.m. in the Desert View Theater. All SaddleBrooke residents are welcome to attend.