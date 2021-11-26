My husband and I have had a wonderful summer here in SaddleBrooke. You see, when most people leave in the summer, we get to explore our community more. The roads have less traffic, we get the best seats at different venues, we don’t have to wait in lines. We also have the pools to ourselves and no more maneuvering for who gets to go first on the trails. It has been great.
Shortly after we moved here in 2015, I became almost completely deaf, and our lives changed dramatically over the next few years. With determination and encouragement from friends and professionals, I was able to have my hearing restored to both ears. Now, we host a group for others who live here and are going through changes in their own hearing (which is a big percentage of our population). Every day we realize how many people are beginning to hear less and want to hear more! Recently, our Peer Discussion Group for Better Hearing hosted four audiologists from Sonoran Ear, Nose, Throat and Audiology, in the MountainView Ballroom. We were concerned about how many would attend. So... as we stood back and watched 94 people come through the doors. We all are so grateful and hopeful to have other local audiologists come in the future.
After the meeting people waited to talk to the Audiologists to get some of their questions answered. It was heartwarming to watch as people came to realize they were not alone. We were thrilled to see the need is great and solutions are available. Our future discussion meetings will be the second Friday of every month at 10 a.m. in the Sonoran Room of the MountainView Clubhouse.
Please email Jennifer Jefferis (jenjefferis4u@gmail.com) or Lyle Larson (lllarson72@gmail.com) for more information.