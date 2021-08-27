The Discussion Group for Better Hearing is pleased to offer a special in-person presentation for our SaddleBrooke community on Wednesday, September 22, at 7 p.m. in the HOA-2 MountainView Ballroom. Please join us to learn about cochlear implants and hearing loss solutions. A question and answer session will follow this “Hearing Night Out” presentation.
Our speaker, Javier Cosentino, MA, is a Bilingual Engagement Manager with Cochlear, and explains his background for this important work.
“I was born and raised in Buenos Aires, Argentina. After completing my schooling, I spent six years doing humanitarian work in several countries. I moved to the United States working as a counselor, supporting families with children affected by hearing loss. In 2015, I was fortunate to join Cochlear. My role fits very well with my passion for educating and helping others and spreading awareness about hearing loss and solutions. Cochlear has helped to improve the hearing of over 450,000 people worldwide.”
Our Meetings
Meetings for The Discussion Group for Better Hearing are now hybrid! (Zoom and In-Person) and gather the second Friday, monthly from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in HOA-2 MountainView Sonoran Room and via Zoom.
For questions and/or Zoom sign-ups, please contact:
- Jennifer Jefferis at jenjefferis4u@gmail.com or (360) 909-6212.
- Lyle Larson at lllarson72@gmail.com or (360) 910-5691.
- Dick Kroese at dkkroese@wbhsi.net, or (520) 204-0968.