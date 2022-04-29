EVENT: Speaker, Dr. Tom Muller, Au.D., CCC-A, FAAA

Clinical Professor/Clinic Coordinator of Clinical Education: Audiology

Chair, Council for Clinical Certification in Audiology & Speech-Language Pathology

University of Arizona Speech, Language, & Hearing Sciences

Sponsored by the SaddleBrooke Discussion Group for Better Hearing

WHEN: Thursday, June 9, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

WHERE: MountainView Ballroom

Dr. Tom Muller received his Doctorate of Audiology in 2002 from the Arizona School of Health Sciences. Tom has been with the University of Arizona Department of Speech, Language, and Hearing Sciences since 1997, initially as a Clinical Instructor and ultimately as Clinical Professor and Coordinator of Clinical Education for the Dept. of Audiology. In the clinic, he works primarily with adults with hearing impairment, hearing aids and cochlear implants. He is responsible for coursework regarding hearing aids and hearing conservation. Dr. Muller’s clinical and research interests include the psychosocial implications of hearing impairment in the elderly and advanced hearing instrument technology.

Dr. Muller manages the Pima County Hearing Aid Bank, a cooperative program of Sertoma, the Community Outreach Program for the Deaf and the University of Arizona Hearing Clinic through which low-income individuals can obtain hearing aids at a very low cost. He was a commissioner for and past chair of the Arizona Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. He has been serving on ASHA’s Council for Clinical Certification since 2018, previously as Vice Chair for Audiology, currently as Chair. Dr. Muller has won numerous accolades and awards for innovation in clinical teaching, provision and supervision of students in the University of Arizona Audiology doctoral program.

Please join us for this special “Hearing Night Out” presentation on “Hearing Loss and the Latest Technology in Hearing Devices.”

The Discussion Group for Better Hearing holds monthly meetings on the second Friday, 10 a.m., in the Sonoran Room at the MountainView Clubhouse. For questions, please contact Jennifer Jefferis at jenjefferis4u@gmail.com or Lyle Larson at lllarson72@gmail.com.