WHO WE ARE
SaddleBrooke residents who recognize the need in our community for a caring place of support and education for those currently experiencing hearing loss or those beginning to research this topic for themselves or a loved one.
WHAT WE DO
- Meet monthly for information sharing and education. Occasionally a PhD student from the University of Arizona Audiology Department is available for questions. The last half hour is open time for one-on-one conversation and information sharing.
- Submit articles for SaddleBrooke newspapers covering hearing loss topics, personal testimonials, or announcing upcoming events.
- Advocate for better technical support in SaddleBrooke facilities for those living with hearing loss.
WHAT WE ARE NOT
Our group is not a referral center, but we do help you with a variety of resources in our community.
WHEN/WHERE DO WE MEET
We meet the second Friday monthly, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in HO-2 Mountain View Sonoran Room or Via Zoom.
QUESTIONS?
Contact:
- Jennifer Jefferis, jenjefferis4u@gmail.com or (360) 909-6212
- Lyle Larson, lllarson72@gmail.com , (360) 910-5691
- Dick Kroese, dkkroese@wbhsi.net or (520) 204-0968