The Peer Discussion Group for Better Hearing continues to meet monthly and discuss many topics related to hearing loss. Often, we are joined by clinicians from the University of Arizona Hearing Clinic or other experts in the field of Hearing Loss. Every meeting we realize how much we are learning from each other. We would love to share that experience with you!
A topic that is a surprise for many of us with a hearing loss is how important your hearing is to your overall health. For instance, did you know that there is evidence to suggest that treating a hearing loss may offer a simple way to prevent or slow the development of dementia by keeping adults with hearing loss engaged in conversation and communication? In addition, a study from the National Council on Aging tells us that those who don’t treat their hearing loss may be 50% more likely to suffer from sadness or depression than people who do treat their loss. The same study found that people who treat their hearing losses are more inclined to participate in social activities regularly.
We may know someone who, because of their hearing loss, has become less social and more isolated. Staying more socially active and mentally sharp after successfully treating a hearing loss, can lessen that feeling of isolation. And finally, the National Institute on Deafness shares with us that hearing loss has been associated with self reported falls. Treating a hearing loss provides environmental awareness and frees cognitive resources that can be used for balance and posture.
The Discussion Group continues to meet throughout the summer and of course, continues into the fall and winter when our “snowbirds” return. If you would like support in a caring and open environment, as a Hearing Impaired person or as a family member or friend of a person with a Hearing Impairment, please join us! The meetings are held monthly, 10 AM-Noon, at the Mountain View Bistro Building in SaddleBrooke (specific room assignments are below):
Thursday, August 8, 2019 Cactus Room
Thursday, September 12, 2019 Cactus Room
Thursday, October 10, 2019 Saguaro Room
Thursday, November 14, 2019 Ballroom West
Thursday, December 12, 2019 Ballroom West
If you have questions or would like more information please contact Jennifer Jefferis, jenjefferis4u@gmail.com, 360-909-6212 or Dick and Judy Kroese at judykroese@yahoo.com, 520-360-5789. If you happen to be a retired hearing professional, an audiologist or an Ear, Nose and Throat Specialist, living in Saddlebrooke, we would love to invite you to join us and support us with your professional knowledge and ideas.