February is National Heart Health Month. This is a perfect opportunity to compare your dietary habits to those recommended for heart health. Begin your journey by reducing your intake of foods which may increase inflammation and risk of heart disease. These include high-sodium foods, red meat (beef, pork, lamb, and game), saturated fat (fatty meats, full-fat dairy, butter, and coconut oil), and ultra-processed foods. Ideal sodium intake is below 2,300 mg. per day.
Next, try adopting the pattern below, which provides between 1,750 and 2,200 calories daily. My clients have successfully used this model to improve their overall health and lose weight.
Daily Servings of Heart-Healthy Foods
Vegetables, non-starchy: 5 or more servings
A variety of vegetables are encouraged, the more the better.
Serving examples:
- 1 cup (about 30 grams) of raw, leafy green vegetables like spinach or kale
- ½ cup (about 45 grams) of sliced vegetables — raw or cooked — like broccoli, carrots, squash, or tomatoes.
Vegetables, carb-rich: 1 to 2 servings
A serving is a ½ cup or 4 ounces
- Potatoes (Russet, new, and sweet) are nutrient-dense.
- Other nutrient-rich vegetables include winter squash, corn, peas, and parsnips.
Fruits: 3 to 4 servings
All fruits are allowed.
Serving examples:
- 1 medium apple, pear, or orange
- ½ cup fresh, frozen, or canned (no added sugar) fruit
- ½ cup berries
- 2 - 3 dried prunes, dates, or apricots
Whole Grains: 3 to 5 servings
Serving examples:
- ½ cup or 4 ounces cooked grains (oatmeal, brown rice, wild rice, barley, quinoa, farro, etc.)
- 1 slice (1 ounce) whole wheat bread
- 1 ounce ready to eat low sugar dry cereal
- 2 cups unbuttered, low-sodium popcorn
Beans and Legumes: 1 to 2 servings
Serving examples:
- ½ cup or 4 ounces cooked beans or lentils
- 1 cup lower-sodium bean soup
- ¼ cup hummus or roasted chickpeas
Non-fat or Low-Fat Yogurt or Kefir: 1 serving
A serving is 1 cup. Yogurt can either be original or strained (e.g., Greek). Choose products with no added sugar, flavorings or artificial sweeteners.
Whole Organic Soy: 1 to 2 servings
Includes: Soy milk, tofu, edamame, tempeh, and soy nuts
Fish, Seafood, Shellfish, Lean Poultry: 3 ounces
Choose lean cuts of meat and try to eat a serving of red meat only occasionally — no more than once or twice a week. Strive for two servings of fatty fish -- like salmon, rainbow trout, sardines, and barramundi – each week.
Egg or Cheese: 1 serving
A serving is one large egg or 1 ounce of cheese. Goat cheese is lower in saturated fat than other cheeses. Ground flax seeds can substitute for egg in baking, and nutritional yeast can replace grated Parmesan cheese
Nuts and Seeds: 3 to 5 servings
A serving is one tablespoon or ½ ounce. All nuts, seeds, and spreads made from them are allowed. Nut butter should be unsweetened.
Avocado: 1 serving
A serving is ¼ of a medium avocado
Fats and Oils: 2 to 3 servings
Examples of a serving include:
- 1 teaspoon organic expeller-pressed canola oil
- 1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon vinaigrette
Wild Card: 1 to 2 servings
The wild card is 150 calories that can be used selectively for extra portions, beverages, and treats. Examples include:
- 5 ounces red wine
- 1-ounce dark chocolate
- 1-ounce unsalted nuts
- ½ medium avocado
Minimize added sugars: Consume less than 20 grams (5 teaspoons) of added sugar per day. Each teaspoon of sugar is 20 calories. Keep an eye out for added sugar in processed foods like cereals, nut spreads, salad dressings, and snack bars.
Nancy Teeter is a registered dietitian nutritionist and SaddleBrooke resident. Though retired from private practice, she enjoys sharing accurate nutrition information with the community.