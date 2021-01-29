Did you know that fat comprises 30 to 35 percent of a heart-healthy diet? Of course, there are some types you should minimize. Fats that are solid at room temperature are not healthful. These include coconut oil, ghee, and butter. Another unhealthy fat, palm oil, is found in many processed foods. A heart-healthy diet minimizes the intake of cream and meat fat.
The best fat sources are whole or minimally processed plants. These include avocado, nuts, seeds, and spreads made from nuts or seeds. Most people can find room in their diet for at least one half medium avocado, one ounce of nuts, and one tablespoon of seeds each day.
Oils can play a role in a heart-healthy diet, but I recommend measuring your portions because they are calorically dense. The healthiest of all oils is Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO). Recently, the Olive Wellness Institute conducted a systematic review of scientific literature and found that inclusion of EVOO in the diet:
- Lowered stroke risk
- Increased HLD-cholesterol (aka "good" cholesterol)
- Improved cognitive performance
- Provided potential protection from cognitive impairment and dementia
- Reduced Type 2 Diabetes risk and improved measures of glycemic controls in people with T2D
- Improved markers of inflammation and endothelial function
Also, scientists find that people who follow the principles of the Mediterranean Diet:
- Slow the progression of rheumatoid arthritis
- Reduce their risk of obesity
- Lower their risk of metabolic syndrome
- Have a lower incidence of depression
It is a myth that you cannot cook with EVOO. Italian grandmothers already know this, and scientists provide the proof. When oils are exposed to heat, they produce potentially hazardous polar compounds. Of all the oils tested, EVOO was shown to be the oil that created the fewest harmful polar compounds. It is also the most heat-stable oil, followed closely by other virgin oils.
If you want to obtain the health benefits of EVOO, you need to make sure you are buying pure and fresh olive oil. Here are some things to look for:
- To avoid adulterated oils, look for a certification seal (California Olive Council, UC Davis Olive Center, or International Olive Oil Council).
- Check the best before date on the label. Good quality oils will also include a "harvest date." Health-promoting phenols are higher in fresher oil.
- Buy EVOO in a dark bottle. If you keep your olive oil in a clear bottle, it will degrade more quickly. Also, keep the bottle away from heat.
If you make the accompanying recipe, choose a mild olive oil rather than a robust variety. For resources and more recipes using EVOO, visit the Olive Wellness Institute website: https://olivewellnessinstitute.org/.
Here's an idea for an enjoyable Saturday road trip. Head up to Queen Creek and stop in at Hayden Flour Mills for semolina flour made from locally grown wheat. Then, head on to Queen Creek Olive Mill for fresh and local olive oil.
Nancy Teeter is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and a SaddleBrooke resident who enjoys sharing her knowledge with the community.