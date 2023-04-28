How are you behaving? It is said that all we do is behave. So how are you behaving? It’s through an individual’s choices that he or she makes change happen for better or for worse. Everyone has the capacity to practice behaviors that are restorative and kind. We are the only person who’s behavior we can control. As Author John C Maxwell famously said, “Life is a matter of choices, and every choice you make makes you.”

Consider the following: Negativity is a choice, resentment is a choice, anger is a choice, revenge is a choice, optimism is a choice, compassion is a choice, empathy is a choice, how we live our one given life is a choice. Choose wisely.

Hope to see you all soon!

Save the Date

On Friday, June 2, at 1 p.m., we are back in the Ballroom again! We are thrilled to announce that Dr. Jonathan Tait will speak on Alternatives to Surgery for Pain and Regenerative Medicine!

The programs of the Wellness Integrated Network of SaddleBrooke are complimentary and open to all SaddleBrooke residents. In addition, we offer a number of small group classes:

Small Group Classes

“Meditation” Complimentary

There have been a number of studies on the benefits of meditation. There are so many good reasons to meditate!

Each Friday, at the Agate Room of the MountainView Arts and Crafts Complex.

8:30 a.m. — Instruction for new attendees

9 am. — Meditation

New class members please register via email at reikinaturalhealingus@gmail.com.

“Introduction to Essential Oils” Complimentary Have you been hearing all the buzz about essential oils, and wondered how to use them and how they work? Wednesday, May 3, at 1 p.m., at the home of Barbara Barr.

For information and directions, register via email at winsbaz@gmail.com.

“Stress and Anxiety Management” Complimentary Immediate and long term management of stress and anxiety through natural remedies.

Wednesday, May 17, at 1 p.m., at the home of Barbara Barr.

For information and directions, register via email at winsbaz@gmail.com.

