You wake up and your heel is killing you. You can barely step on it, so you go to your doctor and you get the dreaded diagnosis of Plantar Fasciitis. You have friends who have had it and are still suffering from it. They have tried everything, to no avail. Maybe some relief. The problem is they haven’t released the areas that are contributing to this condition.
Let’s start with the how you may have gotten Plantar Fasciitis. Here are some major contributors to Plantar Fasciitis: *Excessive running (especially in worn-down shoes), *sudden changes in activity levels *unequal leg lengths, *flat or pronated feet, * overweight or *tight calf muscles.
Areas contributing to Plantar Fasciitis can be low back, hip, hamstrings and quads, calf muscles and into the foot. Ice, stretching and deep massage are frequently used as a first strategy for plantar fasciitis. No single treatment is universally effective, each person must experiment with treatments to meet his/her needs. Most people eventually find relief, but it may take six to 18 months.
However, massage can help with a number of these contributors. Deep massage into the calf muscles that control foot alignment, stretches within the massage, cupping, thermal heat, CBD massage, trigger point work and myofascial release are all modalities that can help with relieving plantar fasciitis.
If you are interested in a therapeutic massage, please call MEND for an appointment at (520) 771-1514. Check out our website at www.mymendingplace.com. We’re located at MEND Therapeutic Massage and Restorative Skincare 15920 N Oracle Rd., Ste 170 Tucson, AZ 85739 (next to the Golden Goose).