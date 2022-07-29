Happy July! I hope you have been keeping cool and hydrated this summer. This month I am providing you with a chance to test your knowledge in place of an article.
Can you identify which statements are factual? After you test yourself, check your answers.
- Eating a balanced diet is complicated, and it is hard for busy people to achieve.
- People intelligent enough to graduate from college are unlikely to be victimized by quackery.
- Blood tests are a guaranteed way to determine nutrient deficiencies.
- Sugar contributes to cancer and diabetes.
- The FDA analyzes all supplements for safety and purity.
- Arizona requires special training for anyone providing nutrition counseling to the public.
- Taking antioxidant vitamins has been proved to protect against heart disease, stroke, and cancer.
- Homeopathic remedies are a safe and effective alternative to many drugs that doctors prescribe.
- Ninety days after sending FDA information about product content and safety, a company can sell dietary supplements without FDA approval.
- Taking daily mega doses of vitamin C can cut the incidence of colds in half.
- DNA testing and supplement company questionnaires are reliable ways to determine which supplements you should take.
- The Postal Service screens ads for mail-order health products before publication.
- 1,250 calories daily are the appropriate amount to achieve weight loss for most people.
- Most health-food retailers are well informed about the products they sell.
- Bodybuilders and other athletes require supplemental protein or amino acid to achieve their goals.
- Most health-related books and magazine articles undergo expert prepublication review.
- Everyone would be healthier if they avoided gluten.
- Before marketing dietary supplements, the manufacturer must prove that their products are safe and effective.
- Not all health professionals selling products are quacks, but all health quacks sell products.
- Most people should avoid soy foods like soy milk, tofu, and tempeh because they increase cancer risk.
All statements are false except for #9 and #19. Fifteen correct answers suggest that you are relatively well informed. Twenty correct answers indicate that you are very well informed.
Nancy Teeter is a Registered Dietitian and a SaddleBrooke resident. Though she is mostly retired, she is passionate about sharing her nutrition knowledge with others. For dietary support, visit eatright.org.