“It’s a beautiful day in SaddleBrooke.” Those words greeted callers for years when we called the office while looking at model homes and building houses here. Over time, the message has changed, but that beautiful day still beckons. It’s a new adventure. What to do? Golf? Volunteer? Take Classes? T ravel? Go to concerts? Learn a new hobby? Exercise? Join a club? Meet new people? Play pickleball? The future is open with possibilities.

So here we all are in SaddleBrooke. The sun is out; we are retired; websites and emails are jam-packed with activities and entertainment. We are surrounded by neighbors. There are support groups. There’s a club for everything.

Could there really be loneliness and depression here? Studies reveal that depression is a major health problem. New research suggests that 20 percent of depression among older adults could be prevented by eliminating loneliness. Retirement, even in SaddleBrooke, is no guarantee that loneliness or depression will not touch us. Our human need for connection and belonging remains even while our lifestyles change. While we all experience occasional loneliness and sadness, debilitating loneliness and constant depression are not a natural part of aging.

Loneliness and poor social connections are as bad for health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day and worse than obesity according to research by Julianne Holt-Lunstad, PhD, Professor of Psychology and Neuroscience at Brigham Young University. This is hard to believe, yet it is certainly thought-provoking.

We often read that what’s good for the body is good for the mind. If you take a fitness class or walk with a neighbor, you’ll have the benefit of activity and companionship. You don’t have to run a marathon or climb a mountain. You don’t have to excel. Just move. You’ll feel better and meet new people.

Senior Village volunteers noticed people in SaddleBrooke who were lonely and isolated. These caring volunteers brought ideas to Senior Village to develop opportunities for more social involvement.

One Senior Village volunteer came up with the idea of music matinees. She now schedules volunteer performances every month. SaddleBrooke is filled with musical talent and the musicians enjoy sharing their talent. These matinees are all free! It’s a relaxing afternoon among other music lovers.

The Friendly Contact team is a favorite for Senior Village members. Volunteers look forward to those visits or phone calls because they enjoy talking with people. In fact, many Senior Village teams have a social component. Volunteers on the transportation team find that they enjoy getting to know members while driving to an appointment. One volunteer commented, “It’s like making a new friend that I might never have met otherwise.”

Village members are invited to celebrate their birthdays at a party with other members sharing a birthday month. The Men’s Social Hour meets on the fourth Monday of the month at MountainView for good conversation.

There is optimism on the horizon. An exciting new study on cognition shows promising results for study participants who learned three simple new skills. SaddleBrooke and Senior Village offer a perfect setting to try the theory for yourself. Learn three new things simultaneously in a three-month period. Senior Village is busy creating opportunities to nurture connection with others during our active adult lives here in SaddleBrooke. Maybe one of your new things may involve Senior Village. We can make it a beautiful day in SaddleBrooke.