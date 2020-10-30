Lately I have been getting a lot of questions about vaccines and how they’re covered by Medicare.
In this post, I just wanted to clear some confusion up and break down what parts of Medicare cover what shots.
All commercially available vaccines are generally covered by Medicare; however, vaccines can be covered by Part B or your Part D Prescription Drug Plan depending on the vaccine or circumstance.
Covered by Part B [Doctor office or approved Medicare supplier will administer]:
- Influenza virus vaccine (Flu): Medicare Part B will always pay 100% of the cost for one flu shot per flu season if your provider accepts your Medicare plan.
- Pneumococcal (pneumonia) vaccines: Medicare Part B covers 100% of the cost for both pneumococcal vaccines when administered at least 12 months apart.
- Hepatitis B vaccinefor patients at high or intermediate risk: Medicare Part B covers 100% of the cost for this series of shots if your provider accepts your Medicare plan and you are considered at high or intermediate risk. If you are not considered at risk, Part D generally covers this vaccination. You are at risk if you have End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD), hemophilia, or diabetes. You are also at risk if you live with someone who has Hepatitis B or work in an environment with frequent contact with blood and/or bodily fluids.
Covered by Part D [Pharmacy will administer]:
- Hepatitis B vaccinefor patients not considered high or intermediate risk: If you are not considered at risk, Part D generally covers this vaccination.
- Tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis vaccine (Tdap): A booster shot is recommended every 10 years, and will be generally covered by Part D. This vaccination is only covered by Part B if it is a direct treatment of an injury.
- Shingles vaccine: The CDC recommends the Recombinant Zoster Vaccine (RZV) known by the brand name of Shingrix to prevent Shingles, even for those who received the initial vaccine for Shingles known as Zostavax. Contact your doctor to determine if you should receive this vaccination.
Vaccines directly related to treatment of an injury or direct exposure to a disease or condition. Examples include but are not limited to: Receiving a Tetanus shot (Tdap) after puncturing yourself. Receiving a Rabies shot after being bitten or scratched by an infected animal.
It’s important to note, your Part D (Prescription Drug Plan) generally covers all other commercially available vaccines. Please contact your Part D plan for specific information about coverage of a vaccine as each formulary is different. Remember: just because your prescription drug plan “covers” a vaccine, does not mean that a copayment will not be required.
Additionally, you should talk to your Part D plan to discuss the cost-share and allowable charges for the vaccine. You should also make sure that the pharmacy you are going to receive it from is a preferred pharmacy, so you get the best pricing. The cost-sharing is different for each person, and if your plan has a deductible that you have not met for the year, it could be costly.
For additional guidance and advice, it is wise to contact your Medicare coverage consultant or adviser. They will have information specific to your plan and the cost associated with each type of vaccine.
Kenneth Kiker, CHC spent 49 years in the insurance industry before retiring in 2011 after working in United Healthcare’s Tucson office for 6 years specializing in their Medicare division. He continues to work with Medicare beneficiaries helping them with their Medicare coverage decisions. Ken achieved his Certified Health Consultant (CHC) designation in 1990 after attending The CHC School of Marketing at Purdue University and passing a series of national program exams. Email me at kennethk40@outlook.com.