What You Lose When You SweatWhile it is apparent that you lose water when you sweat, you may not realize how much. During 60-minutes of intense exercise, you could lose five cups of water, so you want to start every physical activity well-hydrated. Begin your day with a full glass of water, and then keep hydrating throughout the day. All beverages (except alcohol) count, so your morning coffee or tea is a good starting point. Keep fluids within easy reach and strive to consume at least six ounces every hour. If you are headed for intense exercise, double that amount.

When you sweat, you also lose electrolytes, chemicals that conduct electricity when mixed with water. The electrolytes in your body include sodium, chloride, potassium, magnesium, and calcium. The more you sweat, the greater the loss of electrolytes. Perspiration contains more significant amounts of sodium and chloride than others, which explains why sweat tastes salty.

Why Are Electrolytes Important?Human body electrolytes are required for

Hydration

Blood pressure

Tissue repair

Blood acidity

Nerve and muscle function

Calcium, sodium, and potassium are required for muscle contraction. When these electrolytes are out of balance, you can experience muscle weakness or spasms. Electrolyte imbalance can also cause dizziness.

Symptoms of electrolyte imbalance usually occur after sweating profusely for more than 60-minutes. Replacing sweat with plain water during activity breaks is essential. The more you sweat, the more you need; however, too much water without electrolyte replacement can worsen the imbalance.

What’s the Best Way to Replenish Electrolytes?Food is the best source of electrolytes. A healthy, balanced diet generally provides more than enough electrolytes for an ordinary day, but exercising strenuously in hot conditions creates a unique situation. If you have experienced the symptoms outlined above, it may be prudent to replenish electrolytes during exercise*, and I encourage you to turn to real food first.

Consider a salty snack or beverage since your sweat contains a lot of sodium and some potassium. Six ounces of tomato juice provide fluid, sodium, chloride, and potassium. A dill pickle is a refreshing salty snack, and I enjoy some small tomatoes sprinkled with sea salt. Kale chips provide sodium and calcium. After your workout, you can enjoy a banana for potassium and yogurt for calcium.

If you know, you will sweat a lot, and the above suggestions don’t appeal, enhancing your water may be a decent alternative. When deciding which electrolyte drink is best for you, consider the ingredients, type of electrolytes, and budget. Pay extra attention to the amount of sodium. Since sweat contains more sodium, you need to replace it, plus it enhances fluid retention, keeping you more hydrated than plain water. A small amount of sugar can also help your body retain water. Nuun Sport Electrolyte Drink Tablets contain one gram of sugar and 300 milligrams of sodium. In addition, the tablet provides potassium, calcium, and magnesium. The cost is reasonable, too. You may need a product with more sodium and carbohydrate for endurance events. Excellent advice can be found online at verywellfit.com.

*Always seek medical advice if symptoms persist. Also, you should follow doctor’s orders regarding sodium and potassium dietary levels.

Nancy Teeter is a Registered Dietitian and a SaddleBrooke resident. Though mostly retired, she is passionate about sharing her nutrition knowledge with others. This article should not replace advice from your medical provider.