The Health Night Out presentation on Monday, November 22, will feature a timely topic.
Dr. Janko Nikolich-Zugich, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of Arizona’s College of Medicine, will discuss how the basic mechanisms of immunity decline with age and how we can devise methods to correct that process. Dr. Nikolich-Zugich is internationally recognized as a leading immunologist and gerontologist.
He has served since 2008 as the Bowman Professor and Head, University of Arizona Department of Immunology and as co-director of the Arizona Center on Aging.
Dr. Nikolich-Zugich investigates the relationship between immunity and aging. He researches the way persistent infections impact immunity and how new vaccines as well as metabolic intervention and immune rejuvenation can impact immune dysfunction. Another fascinating area of his studies focuses on whether longevity extension treatments can improve the immune system and provide a benefit in longevity and health span. His research includes both viral and bacterial infections.
He received his M.D., MSc and Ph.D. in Immunology from Belgrade University. His academic appointments include:
- Research Associate, Scripps Clinic and Research Foundation
- Assistant, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center and Assistant and Associate Professor, Cornell University Graduate School of Medical Science
- Professor and Senior Scientist, Oregon Health and Science University
- Chairman of the Board and CEO, American Aging Association, Fellow of the Gerontological Society of America; Fellow of the American Aging Association.
SaddleBrooke Health and Wellness is pleased to host Dr. Janko Nikolich-Zugich, from the University of Arizona’s College of Medicine, on Monday, November 22, at 7 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom.
Health Night Out is a free educational presentation for residents of SaddleBrooke and is brought to you by SaddleBrooke Health and Wellness. It offers a valuable time to learn from highly skilled local doctors and practitioners about a wide variety of health issues. November offers a unique opportunity to learn from an internationally recognized gerontologist and immunologist.
The MountainView Bar & Grill will be open on Monday night, so you can enjoy a casual dinner and then join the group in the ballroom. Any COVID guidelines in place at the time of this function will be respected.