There are so many new immunizations now available for Seniors! On Friday, December 4, at 10 a.m. on Zoom, the Wellness Integrated Network (WIN) is proud to present Brianne Spaeth, PharmD from Desert Life Pharmacy who will be talking about “Immunizations for Grown-Ups.” Presented on Zoom, this program will feature the importance and a brief overview of adult immunizations. To receive an invitation to the program, email your contact in formation to WINSBAZ@gmail.com.
Desert Life Pharmacy owner Brianne Spaeth has lived in Southern Arizona for the past 15 years with her husband and two daughters. She is an avid long-distance runner and enjoys anything to do with the outdoors and nature. She graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor’s in biology and then obtained her PharmD degree at the University of Arizona Pharmacy school. Brianne worked for a large chain pharmacy for 14 years, most recently managing a busy pharmacy in Oro Valley. Her favorite thing about pharmacy is building strong relationships with her patients and helping them obtain a high quality, healthy lifestyle.
Brianne’s main focus is on her exceptional customer service. She is always looking for new ways of helping out the community and hopes the pharmacy will be a benchmark in the community for years to come.
“Let me help you live your best life,” that is our goal at Desert Life Pharmacy. We are here to ensure you understand your medication and that you are living life to the fullest.
While the MountainView Clubhouse is closed for meetings, the Wellness Integrated Network will continue to support you. During this unprecedented time, wellness and healthy lifestyle strategies are more important than ever. We will continue to offer wellness support in the following ways:
- Facebook: Our Facebook pages is chocked full with humor (laughter is the best medicine), articles, and wellness information. Be sure to like our page. Visit https://www.facebook.com/win.sbaz.
- Newsletters: To sign up for our email distribution list, send your name and email address to winsbaz@gmail.com.
- Zoom: We will offer classes, meetings, and other events through Zoom. If you are not currently using Zoom, you will need to download the app from zoom.us first. Zoom meetings are by invitation only. To receive an invitation to a zoom class, email your name and which class you favor, to winsbaz@gmail.com.
Until we can return to classes at the clubhouse, we hope to see you on Zoom or connect with you through Facebook or our email distribution list. Take care of yourself and take care of each other!